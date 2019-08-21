AstraZeneca's Imfinzi misses main goal of advanced lung cancer study

London-listed drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday its immunotherapy treatment Imfinzi did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The treatment was not successful in extending the lives of patients whose cancer had spread to other parts of the body. The primary group in the study also had high levels of mutations in their DNA, the company said.

