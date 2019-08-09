AstraZeneca Tagrisso helps lung cancer patients live longer: study

AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday that a late-stage study showed its drug, Tagrisso, had significantly helped patients with a type of lung cancer live longer.

The British drugmaker announced overall positive survival results from the study of the treatment in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

AstraZeneca, which raised its product sales forecast for 2019 thanks in part to strong sales of cancer drugs, has said Tagrisso was the only medicine that had shown statistically-significant overall survival benefit in this type of disease setting.

