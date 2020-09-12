Astrazeneca says trials of COVID-19 vaccine resuming
LONDON: British clinical trials for the AstraZeneca and Oxford University coronavirus vaccine have resumed following confirmation by the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to do so, the company said on Saturday (Sep 12).
The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain.
"The standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," AstraZeneca said.
"The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume."
READ: Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected until mid-2021: WHO
READ: Singapore’s race for a vaccine: Can it be won before second wave of COVID-19 hits?
READ: When can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Five things you should know
The company said it could not disclose further medical information.
"All trial investigators and participants will be updated with the relevant information and this will be disclosed on global clinical registries, according to the clinical trial and regulatory standards."
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram