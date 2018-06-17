At least 1 dead in New Jersey arts festival shooting: Reports

TRENTON, New Jersey: One person was killed and 20 others injured following a shooting at an arts festival in New Jersey on Sunday morning (Jun 17).



According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the incident took place at 3am at Trenton at the Art All Night Festival.

Police lieutenant Darren Zappley was quoted as saying that several people were taken to hospitals. He did not identify the fatality.



NBC Philadelphia said one suspect, a 33-year-old man, was killed during the melee, with another suspect in police custody.



Investigators told NBC that the youngest victim, a 13-year-old, remains in critical condition.

