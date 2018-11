KABUL: At least 10 people were killed and 19 were wounded in an attack on a compound of the British security group G4S in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, a health ministry spokesman said.

An interior ministry official said an unknown number of gunmen had entered the compound after a car bomb exploded near the facility and were battling security forces.

