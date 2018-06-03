At least 11 migrants dead after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

TUNIS - At least 11 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's southern coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

The rescue operation was ongoing, the ministry said in a statement. The migrants were of Tunisian and other nationalities. Unemployed Tunisians and Africans often try to depart in makeshift boats from Tunisia to Sicily in Italy.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)