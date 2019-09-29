At least 2 dead after rollercoaster accident in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY: At least two people were killed and five others injured in Mexico City on Saturday (Sep 28) after a rollercoaster they were on crashed, local media reported.

According to reports from eyewitnesses at the scene, victims fell from a carriage at the Quimera rollercoaster.

TRAGEDIA en #Chapultepec!



The incident took place at La Feria amusement park, reports added.

People were evacuated from the park as authorities attended to victims and investigated the scene.

Reports said the Quimera rollercoaster is about a kilometer long and features 3 vertical loops.



One of the carriages fell off the track at a bend where the track is close to the ground, according to BNO news.



This resulted in two passengers being flung against a metal structure, the report added.

Two male passengers died in the incident while two female passengers were taken to the hospital with severe head injuries, BNO News said, citing local authorities.

