At least 2 dead in Russia's high rise apartment collapse: Reports

MOSCOW: At least two people died and 10 were rescued after a section of a high rise housing apartment collapsed in the early hours of Monday (Dec 31) in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk in the southern Urals, local news agencies reported.

RIA news agency said, citing the emergencies ministry, that 48 flats were damaged and that 110 people lived in the building.

Advertisement

The emergencies ministry said on its web site that the section of the building could have collapsed due to a natural gas blast. It said 196 rescue workers were at the site.

The ministry didn't say how many people died or the number of the residents that may be trapped in debris.

