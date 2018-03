BENGHAZI, Libya: At least three people were killed and four wounded when a car bomb went off in the eastern Libyan town of Ajdabiya late on Thursday a medical source said.

The explosion hit a checkpoint at the eastern exit of Ajdabiya, a town south of Benghazi, a military source said.

No further details were immediately available.

