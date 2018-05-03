At least two dead in military plane crash near Savannah, Georgia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A Puerto Rico Air National Guard C-130 transport plane crashed on Wednesday near Savannah, Georgia, during a training flight, and survivors were unlikely, officials said.

The Hercules WC-130 aircraft had five personnel aboard when it went down about 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT) near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and there did not appear to be survivors, a U.S. official said.

Tiffany Williams, deputy coroner of the Chatham County Coroner’s office, said by telephone that two people were confirmed killed. She could not say whether they were male or female or whether they were aboard the plane or on the ground.

