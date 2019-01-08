Athens gets snow as Greece shivers in cold spell

ATHENS: Residents of the Greek capital, Athens, woke on Tuesday (Jan 8) to rare snowfall as the country shivered in the grip of a cold spell, with sub-freezing temperatures in some regions.

The Akropolis hill, national monuments and archaeological sites in Athens were covered with a light dusting of snow and schools in the wider Attica region were closed.

The Acropolis in Athens, Greece covered in snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/A6U9Qv8fQV — Greek Concert Status (@GreekConcert) January 7, 2019

behold the sun lounger in the Athens snow pic.twitter.com/d2knyxPhYH — Erica Scourti (@Erica_Scourti) January 8, 2019

Ice in some northern suburbs turned roads inaccessible, and authorities used gritters to facilitate traffic. Snow has also disrupted some railway and bus service.

Greek meteorologists have dubbed the weather pattern "Telemachos", pushing temperatures to a low of -20.9 degrees Celsius in the region of Drama in the north of the country on Tuesday morning.

