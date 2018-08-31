Atlantia's Autostrade unit presents options for rebuilding Genoa bridge

MILAN: Autostrade per l'Italia, a unit of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, on Thursday presented several options to local authorities for rebuilding the motorway the bridge that collapsed in Genoa this month, the group said in a statement.

A bridge on the A10 toll motorway in Genoa run by Autostrade collapsed on Aug. 14, killing 43 people. The Italian government has blamed the company for serious oversights and launched a formal procedure to revoke its concessions.

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli has said Autostrade should pay for the reconstruction, but state-controlled shipbuilder Fincantieri should build it.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Steve Scherer)