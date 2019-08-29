Lawhide! Aussie police in huge cow skin drug haul

SYDNEY: Australian police seized a record 755kg (1,700 pounds) of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of frozen cowhides from Mexico, authorities said Thursday (Aug 29).

The drug, also known as crystal meth, was wrapped in aluminium foil and sandwiched among 18 pallets of hides that arrived in Sydney aboard a shipping container marked "Salty Bovine Skin".

The haul was estimated to be worth over US$380 million and was described by the Australian Federal Police as the "largest onshore seizure of ice originating from Mexico".

A 42-year-old Mexican man living in Melbourne has been arrested in connection with the shipment.

Australian law enforcement's seized record 755kg of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of frozen cowhides from Mexico. (Photo: AFP/Australian Border Force)

Police allege the man is an associate of a Mexican-based crime syndicate and have charged him with importing an illegal drug and attempted possession of a banned narcotic.

Officials say Mexican cartels are becoming increasingly involved in Australia's drug market - seeking to take advantage of high local prices.

"These syndicates rely on human suffering at all stages of their activities; this occurs at the supply end in Mexico, through to the harm suffered by users and their families here in Australia," said Australian Federal Police Commander Amanda Kates.