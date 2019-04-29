Computer outage causes delays, long queues at Australian airports

SYDNEY: Passengers at international airports across Australia are facing severe delays after a computer outage on Monday (Apr 29), the Australian Border Force (ABF) said.

In a Facebook post on Monday morning the ABF said it is working with the Department of Home Affairs to fix the problem, and advised passengers to arrive earlier than they normally would for their flights.

“The ABF is working with the Department of Home Affairs to resolve an IT systems outage impacting inbound and outbound passenger processing at international airports,” it said.

“Additional ABF staff have been deployed to process passengers and to minimise delays. Passengers are encouraged to arrive at airports early to allow additional time for processing.”

A tweet by Melbourne Airport identified the issue as an “e-gate system outage”.

Due to an @AusBorderForce e-gate system outage many international travellers are facing delays for both inbound & outbound processing. This may have a flow on effect inside security screening in Terminal 2, while the issue is being resolved. 1/2 — Melbourne Airport (@Melair) April 28, 2019

The e-gate, or SmartGate system, is an automated self-service border control system used at immigration checkpoints in 10 Australian international airports, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. The system uses facial recognition technology and electronic passports to check travellers' identities.



Photos on social media showed long lines at airport check-in desks, with many upset travellers describing the scenes as chaotic and a “nightmare”.



Some passengers in Sydney have reported delays of almost two hours to clear immigration, according to local reports.



@flySYD so, Sydney Airport you should be ashamed. 7am, all the international flights are landing, the epassport gates aren't working and 2000 people are jammed into your poxy arrivals hall. pic.twitter.com/lsGJy5Wmv0 — David Berger (@davebergie) April 28, 2019

Just arrived at Melbourne Airport from Vietnam - absolutely HUGE queue to get through immigration, goes all the way through duty free. “Delays are expected as passengers need to be manually processed” #MelbourneAirport pic.twitter.com/V36CeYKTj1 — Monte Bovill (@MonteBovill) April 28, 2019

Travelling out of @SydneyAirport international T1 today leave plenty of time. Renovations at immigration mean looooong queues. It’s a circus. pic.twitter.com/OmeP48v6VD — Brad Hodson (@bradhodson) April 28, 2019

Not what we needed after a 17 hours overnight flight from Dallas!! Electronic customs machines not working, was hot & people getting cranky & pushy but @SydneyAirport did seem to have all hands on deck & we moved thru ok. Next was taxis line & now peak hour traffic!! #traveling pic.twitter.com/DciBXhJF1O — Lisa McLean (@lisaslounge) April 28, 2019



