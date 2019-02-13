Australia announces reopening of offshore detention centre

Christmas Island
CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday (Feb 13) announced the reopening of a controversial offshore migrant detention centre on Christmas Island, doubling down on hardline polices in the face of an historic legislative defeat.

In the midst of a bitterly fought re-election campaign, Morrison said he approved reopening facilities closed just months ago, "to deal with the prospect of arrivals" of increased numbers of migrants.

