Australia announces reopening of offshore detention centre
CANBERRA: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday (Feb 13) announced the reopening of a controversial offshore migrant detention centre on Christmas Island, doubling down on hardline polices in the face of an historic legislative defeat.
In the midst of a bitterly fought re-election campaign, Morrison said he approved reopening facilities closed just months ago, "to deal with the prospect of arrivals" of increased numbers of migrants.