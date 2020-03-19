COVID-19: Australia to ban all arrivals of non-residents, says PM

Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney
Qantas planes are seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday (Mar 19) unveiled an unprecedented ban on any non-residents arriving into the country, ratcheting up efforts to seal the country off from transborder coronavirus infections.

"A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents, non-Australian citizens coming to Australia, and that will be in place from 9pm tomorrow evening," Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.

