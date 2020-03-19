COVID-19: Australia to ban all arrivals of non-residents, says PM

SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday (Mar 19) unveiled an unprecedented ban on any non-residents arriving into the country, ratcheting up efforts to seal the country off from transborder coronavirus infections.

"A travel ban will be placed on all non-residents, non-Australian citizens coming to Australia, and that will be in place from 9pm tomorrow evening," Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced.



