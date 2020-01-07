Australia bolsters defences as cost of huge bushfires rises

SYDNEY: Australian firefighters used cool weather on Tuesday (Jan 7) to try to strengthen containment lines around almost 200 wildfires burning in the country's southeast, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison prepared to meet with insurance and bank executives to discuss the crisis.

Fires have razed more than 8 million hectares of land across Australia, an area nearly the size of Austria, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Insurance Council of Australia increased its estimate for damages claims from the fires to more than A$700 million (US$485.59 million) on Tuesday, with claims expected to jump further when more fire-hit areas are accessible.

Seaman Boatswains Mate Malik El-Leissy views a burning fire from HMAS Adelaide as the ship arrives at Eden, NSW, Australia, during Operation Bushfire Assist 2020, January 5, 2020. Picture taken Jan 5, 2020. (Photo: ABIS Thomas Sawtell/Australian Department of Defence/Handout via REUTERS)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thousands of people have been left homeless, while many in rural towns have spent days without electricity, telecommunications and, in some cases, drinking water. Military-coordinated rescue and support efforts were ongoing.

Morrison, who has been criticised for his handling of the crisis, on Monday pledged A$2 billion to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency, a commitment that could threaten his election promise to deliver the first budget surplus in more than a decade this financial year.

"There's going to be a very significant economic impact, but ... we want to get money out into these communities as fast as possible," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp ahead of planned meetings between Morrison and financial bosses.

Cockpit view of C-27J Spartan while attempting to land at Mallacoota Airport. (Photo: Reuters)

On the ground, firefighters were working to get as much control over the huge blazes as possible before forecast high temperatures and winds return later in the week, threatening to ignite a fresh wave of fires.

"They are trying to secure fire lines where they can to try and minimise where these fires will burn again when conditions do warm up," Rob Rogers, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Deputy Commissioner told reporters in a morning briefing. "We have no prospect of containment on all those fires, but we can use this time."

Cobargo resident Nathan goes through the remains of his destroyed home in Cobargo, Australia Jan 6, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy)

Cobargo resident Belinda Shea holds up a photograph of what her view used to look like at her destroyed home in Cobargo, Australia Jan 6, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy)

Following are some highlights of what is happening in the Australian bushfires crisis: