Australia says COVID-19 inquiry is 'reasonable', not targeted at any country

SYDNEY: Australia's calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 is "reasonable" and not targeted at any specific country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday (Apr 29).

Australian-Chinese bilateral relations have soured in recent weeks after Morrison called for the inquiry into the origins of novel coronavirus.

Morrison insisted his call was not an attempt to criticise China and while Canberra's largest trading partner may feel slighted, Australia would continue to press for the review.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in China late last year and has infected more than 3 million people worldwide.

"What Australia is pursuing is not targeted," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"This is a virus that has taken more than 200,000 lives across the world. It has shut down the global economy. The implications and impacts of this are extraordinary. Now, it would seem entirely reasonable and sensible that the world would want to have an independent assessment."



Morrison last week said that all members of the World Health Organization (WHO) should cooperate with the proposed independent review, saying that all members should be obliged to participate.

"If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"We'd like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses ... I would hope that any other nation, be it China or anyone else, would share that objective."

PUSH FOR INQUEST "DANGEROUS": CHINA AMBASSADOR

China's ambassador in Australia Cheng Jingye in an interview said that demands for a probe into the spread of COVID-19 could lead to a consumer boycott of Aussie wine or trips Down Under.



Cheng warned the push for an independent inquest into the origins of the outbreak was "dangerous".



"The Chinese public is frustrated, dismayed and disappointed with what Australia is doing now," he claimed in an interview with the Australian Financial Review.

"If the mood is going from bad to worse, people would think 'why should we go to such a country that is not so friendly to China?' The tourists may have second thoughts," he added.

"It is up to the people to decide. Maybe the ordinary people will say 'Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?'"

Cheng also threatened the flow of Chinese students to Australian universities, a key source of revenue that is already under threat from pandemic travel restrictions.

"The parents of the students would also think whether this place that they find is not so friendly, even hostile, whether this is the best place to send their kids," he said.

