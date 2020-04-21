Australia eases restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing COVID-19 spread

Australian Prime Minister Morrison
File photo of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (Photo: Reuters/Loren Elliott)
SYDNEY: Australia will relax restrictions on elective surgeries after slowing the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday (Apr 21).

Australia had banned all non-emergency elective surgeries in March to free-up hospital beds amid expectations of a surge in coronavirus cases.

But in recent days, Australia has seen growth of less than 1 per cent in new COVID-19 cases, allowing Canberra to expand the number of surgeries that are permitted.

