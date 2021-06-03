Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its lowest rise in new COVID-19 cases in more than a week on Thursday (Jun 3), a day after authorities extended a snap lockdown in state capital Melbourne for a second week.

The extended lockdown will run until Jun 10 as health officials scramble to contain the latest outbreak from a virus variant first detected in India, which they say is highly contagious.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria reported three new locally acquired cases on Thursday, down from six a day earlier, bringing the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to 63.

The lockdown is the fourth in Melbourne since the pandemic began.

It is believed to be the 17th time in six months that the virus has leaked out of Australia's makeshift hotel quarantine facilities, which are now facing tough scrutiny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent months, Australians had largely been enjoying few restrictions after the country successfully contained the spread of the coronavirus.

Australia has recorded 30,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began - with a large portion in hotel quarantine - in a country of 25 million people.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram