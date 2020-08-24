Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in seven weeks

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Monday (Aug 24) reported 15 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 116 cases, its lowest daily rise in new infections in seven weeks.

Victoria saw a surge in infections during the past several weeks in Melbourne, the state's capital and largest city, but cases have been trending downward in recent days helped by strict lockdown measures.

The state reported 17 deaths and 208 new cases on Sunday.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday said the state will "defeat this second wave".



"And then we'll be able to begin the process of opening up. Exactly when that is, we can't give people a definitive date. But ... my aim is to round out the year with something - a COVID normal."​​​​​​​

As the spread of the disease slows, state and federal governments have been discussing easing the cap on returning Australians of 4,000 per week to help repatriate those stranded overseas, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday.



