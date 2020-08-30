Australia sees new COVID-19 cases back in triple digits

MELBOURNE: Australia posted 114 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday (Aug 30), a day after they fell to 94 which had put them below triple digits for the first time in nearly two months.

Victoria, the country's second-most populous state, has been battling a second wave of infections, with the state's capital Melbourne already four weeks into a six-week hard lockdown that authorities said may ease only gradually.

State health officials reported 11 deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, bringing the country's total to 611. Australia has fared far better than many other countries in keeping the coronavirus from spreading, but at a high economic cost.

The country of about 25 million has recorded so far around 25,600 cases of the new coronavirus since the start of the year - a fraction of what some states in the US or some European countries have seen.

