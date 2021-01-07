Australia says COVID-19 vaccinations likely to begin February

CANBERRA: Australia is on course to begin administering the first COVID-19 vaccines in February, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday (Jan 7), as the country moves to accelerate its inoculation programme and two states try to contain outbreaks.

Morrison said Australia's pharmaceutical regulator is expected to approve the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January, with the first doses issued within weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are now in a position where believe we will be able to commence vaccinations in mid-to-late February," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

Australia earlier this week said it expected to begin COVID-19 vaccinations in March.

Australia has reported a total of just more than 28,500 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began, with border closures and speedy tracking systems helping keep numbers relatively low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Authorities are trying to contain new virus clusters in its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.

The most populous state, New South Wales, the epicentre of the country's latest outbreak, on Thursday said it recorded zero local COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours.

Australia has ordered 10 million doses the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. It has also struck a deal with AstraZeneca that sees the vaccine produced locally.

Advertisement

Morrison said regulatory approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in February.

Once both are approved, Morrison said Australia aims to vaccinate 80,000 people each week. This would then be expanded in the following four to six weeks, and by the end of Mar 4 million people could be vaccinated.

The acceleration in the COVID-19 vaccination programme comes amid heightened concern about the spread of the virus globally.

Australia's national Cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, Morrison said, as authorities seek to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that emerged in Britain. A handful of international arrivals in Australia have tested positive for the UK strain.

The Cabinet meeting will consider proposals to strengthen travel rules for its citizens and residents returning from overseas, Morrison wrote in a Facebook post late on Wednesday.

Australian media reported the government has plans to introduce mandatory COVID-19 testing for all international travellers before they board their flights to the country.

Since last March, the country has shut its borders to all non-citizens and non-permanent residents.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram