Australia's Victoria reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly two months

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria on Thursday (Aug 27) reported 23 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 113 new cases, its lowest daily rise in nearly two months.

The southeastern state, which has become the country's virus hot spot, a day earlier reported its second-most deadly day of the pandemic with 24 deaths and logged 149 cases.

Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of coronavirus infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

