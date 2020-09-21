Australia's Victoria continues steady downward trend in COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Monday (Sep 21) reported two deaths from COVID-19 and 11 cases, continuing a steady downward trend in daily cases and putting the state on course to ease more restrictions.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, on Sunday reported five deaths from the virus and 14 new cases, its lowest rise in daily infections in three months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne has brought daily coronavirus cases down to double digits after it touched highs of 700 in early August.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram