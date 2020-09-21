Australia's Victoria continues steady downward trend in COVID-19 cases

World

Australia's Victoria continues steady downward trend in COVID-19 cases

Response personnel prepare to enter a public housing tower, locked down in response to a COVID-19 o
Fire Services Victoria members write each other's names on their hazmat suits as they prepare to enter a public housing tower, locked down in response to an outbreak of COVID-19, in Melbourne, Australia, Jul 8, 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Sandra Sanders)

Bookmark

SYDNEY: Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria on Monday (Sep 21) reported two deaths from COVID-19 and 11 cases, continuing a steady downward trend in daily cases and putting the state on course to ease more restrictions.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, on Sunday reported five deaths from the virus and 14 new cases, its lowest rise in daily infections in three months.

A hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne has brought daily coronavirus cases down to double digits after it touched highs of 700 in early August.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/dv

Tagged Topics

Bookmark