Australia subject to 'state-based' cybersecurity attack, PM Morrison says

SYDNEY: The Australian government and other organisations are being targeted by a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Jun 19).

The attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organisations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure, Morrison said in a media briefing in Canberra.

"We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting," he said.

