Australia subject to 'state-based' cybersecurity attack, PM Morrison says

File photo Australia's Parliament House in Canberra
File photo: The Australian national flag flies over Parliament House in Canberra on June 20, 2011. (Photo: AFP/TORSTEN BLACKWOOD)
(Updated: )

SYDNEY: The Australian government and other organisations are being targeted by a "sophisticated state-based cyber actor", Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Jun 19).

The attacks have targeted all levels of the government, political organisations, essential service providers and operators of other critical infrastructure, Morrison said in a media briefing in Canberra.

"We know it is a sophisticated state-based cyber actor because of the scale and nature of the targeting," he said.

