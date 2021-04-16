Australia reports first death from blood clots 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

SYDNEY: Australia on Friday (Apr 16) reported its first death from blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after the country's regulator said a 48-year-old woman's fatality was "likely" linked to the shot.

Australia's Vaccine Safety Investigation Group (VSIG), which held a late meeting on Friday, concluded the New South Wales woman's death was likely linked to the vaccination, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"In the absence of an alternative cause for the clinical syndrome, VSIG believed that a causative link to vaccination should be assumed at this time," the TGA said.

This was the third instance of the rare blood clots linked to the vaccine in Australia with the other two patients recovering well, the TGA added.

The 48-year-old woman died four days after receiving the vaccination.

The TGA said her case had been complicated by underlying medical conditions, including diabetes, "as well as some atypical features".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram