Bad driving leads to US$140 million drug bust in Sydney

SYDNEY: A clumsy driver led Australian police to a A$200 million (US$140 million) drug bust after he crashed a van filled with 270kg of methamphetamines into a patrol car parked outside a police station in suburban Sydney.

The man, 28, slammed the drug-filled van into the empty police patrol car at Eastwood in the city's north on Monday morning (Jul 22), crushing its bonnet before speeding off, CCTV footage showed.

He was caught by police an hour later, less than a 10 minute drive away from the scene of the accident.

A search of the vehicle turned up 273kg of Ice, said police, who released footage of the drugs neatly packed in cardboard boxes, taped up and loaded into the back of the van.

The drugs had a street value of A$200 million, police added.

Boxes of Ice were found in a van that crashed into a police sedan in Sydney. (Screengrab: Reuters/New South Wales Police Force)

The van driver has been charged with large commercial drug supply, negligent driving, and not giving particulars to police.



No one was injured in the incident.



Australia has a growing problem with meth, with a government report released last year showing the country has proportionally more users than most nations.

