Australian authorities on the hunt for thieves who used excavator to break into bank

SINGAPORE: Police in Australia are on the hunt for two thieves believed to have used an excavator to break into a bank in Tongala, Victoria on Wednesday morning (Dec 12).

"It is believed two males attended the Mangan Street bank shortly before 3am this morning and used an excavator to break into the front wall of the bank, causing significant damage to both the building and an ATM," Victoria Police said in a statement.

The two stole a number of cash boxes before fleeing after the alarm was activated. It is not known how much money was inside the boxes.

The thieves are believed to have stolen the excavator - as well as a truck - from a place in the city of Shepparton a few hours before breaking into the bank, said the police.

Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle and a dark grey wagon near the front of the bank shortly before the police were called, they said.

Investigators believe both vehicles are "linked to the incident", the police added.

CCTV footage of the incident released by the police shows a yellow excavator moving slowly towards the front of the bank, before turning and smashing through the wall.

It then proceeds to demolish nearly the entire front wall of the bank, tearing away its windows and door frame.