Two firefighters killed battling Australian bushfires

BUXTON, Australia: Two Australian firefighters were killed and three injured when their truck crashed as they battled out-of-control blazes in New South Wales state, officials said on Friday (Dec 20).

The accident occurred when the truck crashed into a tree then rolled off the road during an operation late on Thursday at Buxton, about 100km southwest of Sydney, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.



"This is an absolutely devastating event in what has already been an incredibly difficult day and fire season," the RFS said in a statement.

The RFS named the dead volunteer firefighters as Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, and Geoffrey Keaton, 32 - both fathers to 19-month-old children.



Firefighters work at the scene of a bushfires in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia in this still image from a social media video December 15, 2019. Andrew Mitchell/Cottage Point Rural Fire Brigade via REUTERS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to the firefighters, saying their sacrifice would always be remembered.

"They were bravely defending their communities with an unmatched spirit and a dedication that will forever set them apart amongst our most courageous Australians," he said in a statement.

Shortly after the pair's deaths were announced, Morrison also issued a statement saying he would return as soon as possible from a family holiday in Hawaii, a trip that has drawn sharp criticism in recent days as the wildfires crisis deepened.

Morrison's conservative Liberal-National coalition government has been under sustained pressure to defend its climate change policies as it has downplayed links to the unprecedented early arrival and severity of this year's bushfire season.

"I deeply regret any offence caused to any of the many Australians affected by the terrible bushfires by my taking leave with family at this time," Morrison said in the statement.

Morrison later told 2GB radio that the trip had been planned as a surprise to his young daughters to replace leave originally scheduled for January that he had cancelled because of official trips to Japan and India.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside his Sydney residence on Thursday.

One protestor, wearing a Hawaiian shirt, carried a sign reading, "ScoMo, where the bloody hell are you?" referencing the leader's nickname and a well-known international advertisement for Tourism Australia.



NSW has declared a state of emergency as an unprecedented heatwave fans bushfires that have destroyed homes and smothered huge areas with toxic smoke, including Australia's largest city Sydney.

A helicopter is seen during a bushfire near Bilpin, 90km north west of Sydney, Australia. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/via REUTERS)

Thousands of firefighters are trying to contain the blazes amid record temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius in places.

Morrison warned conditions were set to worsen.

"These fires and heat conditions are horrendous, and there are still difficult days ahead, with Saturday predicted to be the most severe day, with extreme temperatures and wind making conditions very difficult for fire crews," he said.