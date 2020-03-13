Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for COVID-19
SYDNEY: Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (Mar 13).
"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," he said in a statement issued by his office.
"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice ... I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."
Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease but authorities expect this to increase rapidly in the coming weeks with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.
