Australia's home affairs minister tests positive for COVID-19

SYDNEY: Australia's home affairs minister Peter Dutton said he tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (Mar 13).

"This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat. I immediately contacted the Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," he said in a statement issued by his office.



"It is the policy of Queensland Health that anyone who tests positive is to be admitted into hospital and I have complied with their advice ... I feel fine and will provide an update in due course."



Dutton was in the United States last week for a meeting with members of the FiveEyes intelligence alliance - Australia, the United States, Britain, Canada and New Zealand - that included Barr.

He also met with US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka on Mar 6, according to a photo posted by the Australian embassy in Washington, which shows the pair standing close together.

It is not yet known when Dutton contracted the virus.

Australia has recorded 156 infections and three deaths from the flu-like disease but authorities expect this to increase rapidly in the coming weeks with the arrival of the southern hemisphere winter.



