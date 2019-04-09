Australia investigating after 585kg of Ice found in fridges from Singapore shipment

SYDNEY: Australian authorities are investigating after 585kg of Ice worth nearly A$440 million (US$314 million) were found hidden in refrigerators from a Singapore shipment.

The container, which was declared to contain electric ovens, was intercepted by border officials in Sydney on Mar 30.

Officials found 11 commercial refrigerators and X-rays revealed inconsistencies within their construction, according to a media release on Monday by the Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force (ABF) and New South Wales Police.

A container filled with commercial refrigerators intercepted in Sydney. (Photo: Australian Border Force)

Seven of the refrigerators contained 561 packages of "white crystalline substances", which later tested positive for methylamphetamine, or Ice, the media release added.

"Forensic analysis determined the packages contained a total of 585kg of Ice, which has an estimated potential street value of A$438 million."

The shipment came from Singapore, said ABF Superintendent Garry Low at a press conference on Monday.

In response to questions, Low said: “The actual container came from Singapore and the actual nature of where the actual drugs came from is ongoing in the investigation.”

Australian authorities have also seized documents relevant to the investigation and electronic storage devices during a search on a commercial property in Sydney suburb Wetherill Park and a home in Edensor Park.