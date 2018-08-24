Australia PM says challenger submits petition to oust him

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday (Aug 24) he has received a petition showing he has lost the majority support of his Liberal Party, triggering a vote on electing a new leader.

"I have just been provided with a request for a meeting of the Parliamentary Liberal Party. It has 43 signatures," he tweeted.

"As soon as they are verified by the whips, which should not take long, the meeting will be called."

Turnbull has said he will not stand in the contest, meaning the next prime minister will be either Peter Dutton, who submitted the letter, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop or Treasurer Scott Morrison.

