Australia probing US police assault on its journalists: Foreign minister

SYDNEY: Australia is investigating a US police attack on two Australian journalists outside the White House with a view to launching a formal complaint, the foreign minister said Tuesday (Jun 2).

"We have asked the Australian embassy in Washington DC to investigate this incident," Marise Payne said after the journalists were shoved, punched and hit with a baton live on television.

"I want to get further advice on how we would go about registering Australia's strong concerns with the responsible local authorities in Washington," she said.

