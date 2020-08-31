Australia reports record one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths

SYDNEY: Australia reported a record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths on Monday (Aug 31), although the number of new infections in the country's virus epicentre fell to a near two-month low.

Victoria state said its COVID-19 death toll rose by 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27. Australia's previous one-day high for COVID-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25 when 25 people died.

Victoria state said it has detected 73 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest since Jul 3, with the capital Melbourne four weeks into a six-week lowdown.

Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

