Australia's Victoria records third-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Thursday (Jul 23) five deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and logged the third-highest daily rise in coronavirus cases.

Victoria recorded 403 new cases overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne, a day after posting its biggest one-day spike of 484 cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melbourne, the state's largest city, has seen a flare-up in infections in recent weeks, prompting the government to enforce a six-week partial lockdown and make face masks mandatory for its residents or risk a A$200 (US$142.74) fine.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram