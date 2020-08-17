Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of pandemic with 25 fatalities

FILE PHOTO: Medical workers and members of the public are seen at a pop-up testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria on Monday (Aug 17) reported the deadliest day of the pandemic with 25 fatalities from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 282 new cases.

The state recorded 16 deaths and 279 new cases a day earlier. It reported its previous one-day high of 21 deaths last week.

Source: Reuters/ec

