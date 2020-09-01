Australia's Victoria state reports 70 new COVID-19 infections in past 24 hours
SYDNEY: Australia's second-most populous state Victoria - the epicentre for COVID-19 infections in the country - on Tuesday (Sep 1) reported the lowest one-day rise in deaths from the virus in two weeks as a second-wave outbreak eases.
Victoria said five people died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise in fatalities since Aug 15, while 70 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a seven-week low.
The fall in the number of COVID-19 cases comes as the state capital Melbourne begins its fourth week of a six-week lockdown that sees residents confined to their homes, a nightly curfew imposed and large parts of the state economy ordered to close.
Australia has now recorded nearly 26,000 COVID-19 infections and 657 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than many other developed countries.
While the country has largely avoided high casualty numbers, restrictions to slow the spread of the virus have taken a significant toll on its economy.
