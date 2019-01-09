The shoe does not fit: Australian PM tripped up by doctored footwear

SYDNEY: Australia's prime minister laughed off a clumsy attempt by aides to Photoshop him wearing snazzier, and markedly cleaner, footwear on Wednesday (Jan 9), saying he was perfectly happy with his battered old kicks.

A snap of Scott Morrison with his family - which featured as the banner heading on the prime minister's official website - drew public attention thanks to his obviously doctored and implausibly white sneakers.

Advertisement

Yep, as per that last RT it’s true. The PM has poorly-shopped white footwear on his official website’s family portrait. pic.twitter.com/FEVU3p74OL — Stilgherrian (@stilgherrian) January 8, 2019

Facing widespread mockery on social media, including suggestion that the fake shoes were both for the left foot, Morrison decided to jump into the furore feet first.

"Message to my Department," he jokily tweeted. "I didn't ask for the shoeshine."

"But if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Message to my Department (PM&C): I didn’t ask for the shoeshine, but if you must Photoshop, please focus on the hair (lack thereof), not the feet! 😀

Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit. pic.twitter.com/hKKUstnArq — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 8, 2019

Morrison posted a first person view of his legs and tattered old blue and what-was-once-white trainers.

"Here they are in all their glory - my footwear of choice whenever I can get out of a suit," he said.

Combination photo shows doctored version of a portrait of Australian PM Morrison and his family, and the original portrait.

The prime ministerial shoes were also resurrected in a more authentic version of the family photo on his website.

Amid a string of suggestions that he resign and general Twitter abuse, some social media users reciprocated the gesture, posting photos of their own questionable shoe choices and portraying Morrison with clown shoes.

Another twitter user took the opportunity to joke about Australia's revolving door of prime minister.

The shoes are real, they just photoshop in whoever is currently prime minister. — Cartoonist For The Australian Newspaper (@jonkudelka) January 8, 2019

A spokesperson for the prime minister and Cabinet said the photo was "inadvertently published" by the department, which manages pm.gov.au on behalf of the prime minister.

"The (photoshop) decision was made by an officer in the graphic design team in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in developing design options for the Prime Minister’s Christmas card," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.



“The work was part of preliminary exploration of design concepts."

