Hazardous smoke blankets Sydney as winds fan Australia bushfires

SYDNEY: Sydney was wreathed in hazardous smoke on Thursday (Oct 31) as strong winds fanned dozens of bushfires across Australia's east coast, prompting health warnings for the city that is home to more than 5 million people and the state of New South Wales (NSW).

Firefighters were battling to control more than 50 wildfires that remained ablaze across NSW, the state's Rural Fire Service (RFS) said. There were no reports of injuries caused by the fires by late morning local time, but strong winds have blown the dangerous smoke across large parts of NSW.

The RFS said the smoke was unlikely to clear for at least 24 hours, while hot, dry conditions are expected to linger for several days more - exacerbating the threat of more fires as authorities try to access the damage of blazes now extinguished.

A ferry passes near the Sydney Harbour Bridge, seen through the haze, in Australia, Oct 31, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/John Mair)

"Dust may aggravate existing heart and lung conditions and cause symptoms like eye irritation and cough," said Richard Broome, director of environmental health, NSW Health.

"Symptoms can occur for several days after dust is inhaled, so people with the chronic conditions need to be vigilant with their treatment programs."

One of the biggest fires in recent days was recorded in Lake Cathie, 379km north of Sydney - which has destroyed more than 2,000 hectares of a national park.

The fire is now under control, though the area is a prime breeding ground for koalas, stoking fears that hundreds will have been killed by the fires.

The bushfire is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike. (Image: Koala Hospital Port Macquarie)

"Based on our calculations, with a minimum 60 per cent mortality rate about 350 koalas will be lost," Sue Ashton, president of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital told Reuters.

"It's terrible, it's absolutely devastating. It's a national tragedy."

Ashton said seven rescuers on Thursday entered the burnt national park in an effort to rescue any injured koalas.

