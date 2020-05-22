Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

World

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

People stroll through a park in front of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: People stroll through a park in front of the Sydney Opera House amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SYDNEY: Australia's most populous state said on Friday (May 22) restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from Jun 1.

New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of restrictions, which currently limit restaurants and cafes to 10 patrons, was needed to revive the local economy.

"Losing 221,000 jobs in April was a disaster. We don't want to see that continue," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

READ: Australian states split over opening borders for domestic tourism

Australia's hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Nationally, nearly 600,000 people were in April forced out of work by the restrictions.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark