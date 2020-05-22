Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on restaurants, cafes

SYDNEY: Australia's most populous state said on Friday (May 22) restrictions imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus will be eased to allow cafes and restaurants to have up to 50 patrons from Jun 1.

New South Wales (NSW) state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of restrictions, which currently limit restaurants and cafes to 10 patrons, was needed to revive the local economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Losing 221,000 jobs in April was a disaster. We don't want to see that continue," Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

Australia's hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by social distancing restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Nationally, nearly 600,000 people were in April forced out of work by the restrictions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram