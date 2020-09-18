Australia to ease border limits and allow more citizens home

MELBOURNE: Australia said on Friday (Sep 18) it would increase the number of citizens allowed to return home each week to 6,000 as it manages to get new COVID-19 infections under control.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the cap on the number of people allowed into Australia each week would increase by 2,000 by mid-October after a cabinet meeting where states agreed to boost quarantine capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country's weekly limit is currently set at 4,000 people.

Morrison said there were an estimated 24,000 stranded Australians wanting to return home which the government has pledged to facilitate before Christmas.

"With the success we have had as a country in recent months, we can start opening up again and we can start helping Australians getting home again," Morrison told a press briefing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Australia is also looking to ease quarantine restrictions for returned travellers from New Zealand which has effectively stamped out the virus, and who account for 15 per cent of returns, to free up hotels for other travellers, Morrison said.

Australia closed its international borders early in the coronavirus pandemic, and imposed strict lockdowns and social distancing measures, dramatically reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Australia has reported more than 26,800 coronavirus cases and 829 deaths, well below the infection and death rates of other developed countries.

The bulk of its infections have been in the hotspot state of Victoria, were new infections have been falling for weeks.

As the country's number of infections slow, Queensland state said that it would open up its border to residents of the capital city of Canberra, which has had no new infections in 10 weeks, as it looks to encourage domestic tourism.

Queensland has not registered any local infections in eight days, its deputy premier Steven Miles said.

"Now for people from Canberra, Queensland is good to come. Now is the time and we urge them to start thinking to come up to Queensland for a holiday."

Victoria logged 45 fresh cases overnight and five deaths, the highest number of new cases in more than a week, following 28 new cases on Thursday which was the lowest in three months.

Victoria's rolling two-week average of new infections has been coming down, raising hopes that strict lockdown measures confining residents to their homes may be eased before the Oct 26 deadline.

Average cases over the last two weeks in Melbourne, the state's largest city, fell below 50 this week, the benchmark the state set to start easing curbs.

The island state of Tasmania will begin accepting some workers from virus-free states from next week and will look at opening borders more widely from Dec 1, its premier said.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram