Australia to require negative COVID-19 results for international travellers

SYDNEY: Australia will require all international travellers to test negative for COVID-19 before boarding flights to the country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday (Jan 8), as it tightened travel rules to stop the spread of the UK COVID-19 variant.

Australia would also reduce by half the cap on international arrivals to some states until Feb 15, Morrison said.

Australia has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases since the middle of December and new measures to combat the disease have kicked in.

Australia's third-largest city will enter a three-day lockdown beginning late on Friday, as authorities seek to prevent the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 first detected in Britain.

Brisbane's 2 million residents will be barred from leaving their homes for anything but essential business after a worker at a quarantine hotel in the city tested positive for the new strain of the virus.

People must wear masks when they leave home for essential business, state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as she announced the lockdown to begin at 6pm local time (4pm, Singapore time).

Funerals and weddings can proceed, but with limits of 20 and 10 people respectively. Entertainment venues will close and restaurants and cafes will be allowed to provide takeaway only.

