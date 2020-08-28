Australia's Victoria state reports 113 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state - the epicentre of the country's latest COVID-19 outbreak - said on Friday (Aug 28) it has detected 113 new cases in the past 24 hours, unchanged from the previous day.

Victoria's case numbers raise hopes that Australia may have contained the spread of COVID-19 after a stringent lockdown of Melbourne.



The country has now recorded nearly 25,500 COVID-19 infections, while the death toll rose to 584 after 12 people died in Victoria.



Strict lockdown measures have helped ease the daily rise of COVID-19 infections in Victoria after the state hit a one-day high of more than 700 cases about three weeks ago.

