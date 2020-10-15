Australia's Victoria state says daily COVID-19 infections fall to eight-day low

SYDNEY: Australia's Victoria state said on Thursday (Oct 15) it had just six new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest one-day figure in eight days, and no deaths.

Its capital Melbourne, which has been the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, is in its third month of a stringent lockdown and Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews is due to update plans to ease restrictions on Sunday.

Australia has reported about 27,500 cases, 75 per cent of which have been in Victoria, and 904 deaths due to the virus. Nearly 90 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Victoria, which is home to about a quarter of the country's 25 million people.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, on Thursday reported 11 new cases.



