Australia's Victoria state records highest daily death toll from coronavirus

MELBOURNE: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria said on Friday (Jul 24) six people died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily toll since the pandemic began.

Three people in their 80s and three in their 90s died from the virus overnight, Premier Daniel Andrews told a media briefing in Melbourne. Victoria reported five deaths a day earlier.

The state recorded 300 new infections compared with 403 cases a day earlier.

Meanwhile restrictions were reintroduced on Friday in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales as authorities battle to control fresh coronavirus clusters that have emerged in Sydney over the last several days.

Australia's National cabinet meets on Friday and is expected to discuss steps to combat the clusters as well as financial measures to shore up its economy.

Australia's budget is set to record its biggest deficit since World War II this year as the coronavirus crisis knocks the country into its first recession in three decades and forces policymakers to roll out hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus.

