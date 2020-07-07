Australia's Victoria state reimposes COVID-19 curbs

SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria will reimpose stay-at-home restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne and one regional area of the state, Premier Daniel Andrews said, after a record daily rise in coronavirus infections.

"These are unsustainably high numbers of new cases," Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne on Tuesday (Jul 7).

Victoria reported 191 new COVID-19 cases overnight, the biggest since the epidemic began. The state reported its previous high of 127 new cases on Monday.

The restrictions will become effective from Wednesday night and will be in place for six weeks.

On Monday, Australia announced it was sealing off Victoria from the rest of the country to tackle the spike in cases.

The border between Australia's two most populous states - Victoria and New South Wales - would be closed from 11.59pm local time on Tuesday, officials from both states said.

Victoria's State Premier Andrews described the decision to close off the state as "the smart call, the right call at this time, given the significant challenges we face in containing this virus".

