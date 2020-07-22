Australia's Victoria state reports record new cases of coronavirus
SYDNEY: Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported on Wednesday (Jul 22) two new deaths from the coronavirus and logged a record daily increase of 484 new cases compared with 374 cases a day earlier.
Two men in their 90s died overnight from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.
The state recorded its previous one-day high of 428 cases last week.
The Victoria government has asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines, and enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne.
