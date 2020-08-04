Australian envoy visits detained British-Australian academic in Iran, reports she is 'well'

SYDNEY: Australia’s ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, has been detained in Iran since September 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid reports that Moore-Gilbert has frequently attempted suicide and is often held in solitary confinement, the British-Australian academic was granted a meeting with Canberra's representative to Iran on Sunday, Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

"Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books," a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The academic's family issued a statement through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saying they were "reassured" by the ambassador's visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a protracted standoff with Western powers, after the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.